Carlson Capital Management Acquires 74 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carlson Capital Management lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,203 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.95, for a total transaction of $1,436,298.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,000,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total value of $146,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,988,124 shares of company stock worth $1,029,182,790 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $140.96. 149,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,003,180. The company has a market cap of $393.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.28 and a fifty-two week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.31 and its 200 day moving average is $143.21.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

