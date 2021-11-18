United Asset Strategies Inc. Purchases 2,218 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,164 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the quarter. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.0% of United Asset Strategies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. United Asset Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $303,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 84,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 58,803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. OTR Global downgraded shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.14.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $221.46. 30,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,103. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.51. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $173.50 and a 52 week high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $217.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 16.09%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

