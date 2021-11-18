ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.02 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,512,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $701,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $24,829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $634,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,473.2% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.44% of the company’s stock.

ZIM stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.75. 188,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,088. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.43. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a 12-month low of $11.34 and a 12-month high of $62.20.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.20 by $2.96. On average, analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post 31.33 EPS for the current year.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

