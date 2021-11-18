HBW Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,998 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,692 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.59% of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF by 2,597.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF stock opened at $47.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.98. First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $47.99.

