Cullinan Associates Inc. Takes Position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,806,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 589.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 802.1% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 70.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 62,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 25,703 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 56.7% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray stock opened at $12.34 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 52 week low of $6.66 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 2.50.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 83.14%. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tilray Inc will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilray in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. CIBC dropped their target price on Tilray from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Tilray from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $11.80 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

