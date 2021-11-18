Standard Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $8.97 Million (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00001156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded down 8% against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $1.90 million worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Standard Protocol alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00088224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58,177.58 or 1.00711238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.75 or 0.06956868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “STNDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Standard Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Standard Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.