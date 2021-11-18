Linker Coin Price Hits $0.0878 (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. In the last seven days, Linker Coin has traded down 15.4% against the US dollar. One Linker Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0878 or 0.00000152 BTC on exchanges. Linker Coin has a total market cap of $9.90 million and approximately $15,234.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $125.49 or 0.00217239 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00084311 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

Linker Coin (CRYPTO:LNC) is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Linker Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Linker Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

