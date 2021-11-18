MonetaryUnit Reaches One Day Volume of $78,077.00 (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 18th. In the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded 33.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $78,077.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001151 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.37 or 0.00329544 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 238,611,372 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

MonetaryUnit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

