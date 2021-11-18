Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Short Interest Up 58.0% in October

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 72,200 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the October 14th total of 45,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSAQ. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 624,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 196,871 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,603,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. grew its stake in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. now owns 420,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,157,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSAQ remained flat at $$9.87 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,348. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.84. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 12 month low of $9.68 and a 12 month high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

