iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Short Interest Down 50.2% in October

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the October 14th total of 93,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 153,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IGOV traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $50.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,118. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.79. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.49 and a 12-month high of $55.97.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 9,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

