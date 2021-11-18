Zeepin (ZPT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $548,618.85

Zeepin (CURRENCY:ZPT) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. During the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeepin has a market capitalization of $548,618.85 and approximately $34,211.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068134 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.66 or 0.00068661 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.96 or 0.00088224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,177.58 or 1.00711238 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.75 or 0.06956868 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Zeepin launched on January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zeepin’s official message board is medium.com/@zeepin

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeepin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zeepin using one of the exchanges listed above.

