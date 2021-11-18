$0.73 Earnings Per Share Expected for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) will announce $0.73 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Koppers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.68. Koppers posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Koppers will report full-year earnings of $4.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.33 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Koppers.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.25). Koppers had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $424.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Koppers’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KOP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.60.

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.64. 2,617 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Koppers has a 12 month low of $24.11 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.54 million, a P/E ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wilen Investment Management CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 23.5% in the second quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 64,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 320,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after acquiring an additional 27,055 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 59.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 14.2% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 585,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 72,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Koppers by 2.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,714 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Koppers Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals and carbon compounds. It operates through the following segments: Carbon Materials and Chemicals; Railroad and Utility Products and Services; and Performance Chemicals. The Carbon Materials and Chemicals segment manufactures carbon pitch naphthalene,creosote and carbon black feedstock.

