Brokerages Expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to Announce $0.24 EPS

Equities analysts expect Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.27. Calix reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $1.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.68 million. Calix had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 22.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Calix from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Westpark Capital increased their target price on shares of Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.89.

In other Calix news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total transaction of $1,813,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Algert Global LLC grew its position in Calix by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 20,687 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Calix by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in Calix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Calix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix stock traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.91. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,236. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $76.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.02 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

