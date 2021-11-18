Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Spectrum Brands (SPB)

Spectrum Brands (NYSE: SPB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/17/2021 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $100.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2021 – Spectrum Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the past three months, thanks to a robust sales trend, which was retained in fourth-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite the earnings miss, sales not only beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also grew year over year. Continued strength in the global pet care category and Global Productivity Improvement Plan has been growth drivers. Management issued an upbeat fiscal 2022 view. The company also expects the second half of fiscal 2022 to witness improved year-over-year results from the first half. However, the company has been witnessing dismal margins stemming from elevated freight and raw-material costs. This led to a bottom-line decline in the fiscal fourth quarter. The company also highlighted that inflation pressure is expected to be more pronounced in the first half of 2022.”

11/15/2021 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $115.00 to $122.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/15/2021 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $110.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Spectrum Brands had its price target raised by analysts at Monness Crespi & Hardt from $113.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2021 – Spectrum Brands had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a $116.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $110.00.

11/9/2021 – Spectrum Brands was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $103.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have risen and outpaced the industry in the pas three months, thanks to improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021. Results gained from higher investments in marketing and advertising along with product launches. Favorable volumes and productivity, as well as strength across all segments also aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan. Management retained the fiscal 2021 view. However, the company posted sales and earnings miss in the quarter. Inflationary cost pressures, driven by transport and commodity costs, resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense on increased volume, advertising and marketing costs, and incentive and distribution expense, remain concerning.”

10/4/2021 – Spectrum Brands was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. They now have a $83.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Although shares of Spectrum Brands have risen in the past three months, the stock may come under pressure in the near term. Despite of the improved top and the bottom line results in third-quarter fiscal 2021, the company’s lower-than-expected performance hurt investors’ sentiment. Elevated inflationary pressure, driven by transportation and commodity costs, acted as deterrents. This resulted in gross margin contraction. Higher SG&A expense owing to increased volumes, rise in advertising and marketing costs, and elevated incentive and distribution expense, also remain concerning. However, favorable volumes and productivity, as well as solid performance across all segments aided results. Continued strength in the global pet care category has been a growth driver. It is also on track with its Global Productivity Improvement Plan.”

NYSE SPB traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.62. 7,517 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,873. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.67 and a 12 month high of $106.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.65.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 21.08%. Spectrum Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 39.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 344.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter worth $854,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after buying an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacture and supply of residential locksets, residential builders hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

