Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.800-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $284 million-$286 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $280.64 million.Radware also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.210-$0.220 EPS.

RDWR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Radware in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Radware from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.80.

Get Radware alerts:

Radware stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.38. 4,392 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 307,082. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.54. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 94.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Radware by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,461 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Radware by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Radware by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.