SMI Advisory Services LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

SMI Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 11.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises 0.5% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.6% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $262.45. 18,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,406. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $199.07 and a 12-month high of $264.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.98 and a 200 day moving average of $246.57.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.