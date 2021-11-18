Carlson Capital Management Has $455,000 Stock Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,857. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $79.64 and a 1-year high of $110.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.96.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

