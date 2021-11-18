Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,954,000 after acquiring an additional 8,418,139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116,601 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,859,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,181,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,396 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $56.98. The stock had a trading volume of 25,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,077. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.23. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $56.48 and a 52-week high of $58.77.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.