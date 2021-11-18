Affiance Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Affiance Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VDE traded down $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $79.82. 22,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,499. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.47.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

