Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 74.2% from the October 14th total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

QIPT stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.64. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85. Quipt Home Medical has a fifty-two week low of $4.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.40.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $26.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million. Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. Analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 47.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 9,208 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

QIPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quipt Home Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Quipt Home Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Quipt Home Medical from C$12.40 to C$12.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quipt Home Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.88.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

