United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,492,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,208,000. Tobam raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 74,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,582,000 after buying an additional 16,778 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 21,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 18,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 53,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,145,000 after buying an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $224.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

UPS opened at $207.85 on Thursday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.76 and a one year high of $220.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Read More: Swap

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.