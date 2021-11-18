Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Shares Acquired by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,304,000 after buying an additional 653,996 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,492,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,839,000 after buying an additional 169,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,036,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,913,000 after buying an additional 495,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on NLY shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.03.

Shares of NYSE:NLY opened at $8.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.78. The company has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 136.60% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.36%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Recommended Story: Bar Chart

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.