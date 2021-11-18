Sterling Manor Financial LLC Makes New $391,000 Investment in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,182,000 after buying an additional 83,354 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Snap by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $457,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 804,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,356,079.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $656,337.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,734,555 shares of company stock worth $107,968,486.

Snap stock opened at $54.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.38. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.19 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The stock has a market cap of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNAP shares. Truist cut their price target on Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Snap from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Snap from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.93.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

