Sterling Manor Financial LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up 0.8% of Sterling Manor Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sterling Manor Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $1,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 8,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of XHB stock opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $55.73 and a 12 month high of $84.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

