Sterling Manor Financial LLC Invests $421,000 in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sterling Manor Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Amundi acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $136,006,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $43,049,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total transaction of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock valued at $33,906,264. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $164.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $168.30.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.00.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

