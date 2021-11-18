Rede Wealth LLC Takes $409,000 Position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Rede Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,655,000. Platt Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $868,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

NYSEARCA:ILCG opened at $72.63 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.41 and a 12-month high of $73.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.15.

