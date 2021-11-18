Boltwood Capital Management Acquires 486 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,230 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $56,463,000 after purchasing an additional 25,916 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 48.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,271,000 after purchasing an additional 16,806 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.14.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $226.62 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $191.85 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

