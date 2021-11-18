Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,051 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aviva PLC increased its position in Autodesk by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 106,619 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,122,000 after acquiring an additional 33,239 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 974,799 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $284,544,000 after acquiring an additional 50,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Autodesk by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 798,153 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $237,778,000 after acquiring an additional 259,899 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,073,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 380.2% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADSK opened at $330.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.24 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.26. The firm has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.36.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total value of $7,556,996.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.17.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

