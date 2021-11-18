Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 201 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.5% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 28,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 218.9% during the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 34,801 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,902,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $108.67 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $109.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.72 and a 200 day moving average of $104.49.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Article: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.