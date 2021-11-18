Oak Harvest Investment Services Boosts Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,024 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 59,553 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 41,114 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,898 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $138.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.41 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

In related news, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total value of $365,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,240,607.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.34, for a total transaction of $116,272.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,914 shares of company stock valued at $6,364,885. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

