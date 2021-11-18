Bennicas & Associates Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bennicas & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for 1.3% of Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bennicas & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 8.8% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox in the third quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.9% in the third quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Clorox from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.22.

CLX stock opened at $169.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 48.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $231.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.07.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. Clorox’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 134.10%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

