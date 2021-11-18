IG Gold (IGG) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.32 Million

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded down 8% against the dollar. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market cap of $8.32 million and $51,084.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00068134 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000356 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000887 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

