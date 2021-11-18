HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) Shares Down 8.4%

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s stock price was down 8.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.69 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 311,037 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 15,808,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 13.23, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 23rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter. HIVE Blockchain Technologies had a return on equity of 80.25% and a net margin of 79.88%.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

