LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 17,372 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 474,779 shares.The stock last traded at $9.44 and had previously closed at $9.01.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LPL. CLSA lowered LG Display from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group lowered LG Display from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.32.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. LG Display had a return on equity of 12.59% and a net margin of 5.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LG Display Co., Ltd. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in LG Display by 1,446.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 25,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in LG Display by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 452,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in LG Display by 240.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $845,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in LG Display in the first quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

LG Display (NYSE:LPL)

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of thin film transistor and organic light-emitting diode display (OLED) products. Its products include television, commercial, monitor, notebook, mobile, auto, and OLED display. The company was founded on February 28, 1985 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

