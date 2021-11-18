China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) Short Interest Down 54.1% in October

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 192,400 shares, a decline of 54.1% from the October 14th total of 418,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 208,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLIN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,402. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.13. China Xiangtai Food has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $1.93.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. It offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

