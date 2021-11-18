Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expands By 132.5%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the October 14th total of 55,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 144,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:PFIE remained flat at $$1.24 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.13. Profire Energy has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $1.74. The stock has a market cap of $59.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.00 and a beta of 1.32.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Profire Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profire Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Dawson James assumed coverage on Profire Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Profire Energy by 26.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Profire Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,276,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 152,010 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Profire Energy by 80,389.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 164,799 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Profire Energy in the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

