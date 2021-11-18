Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Gap Down to $3.43

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.43, but opened at $3.33. Central Puerto shares last traded at $3.34, with a volume of 3,407 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $502.74 million, a PE ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.28.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the second quarter worth $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Central Puerto by 6,923.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Central Puerto in the third quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

