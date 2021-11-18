IVC Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Paychex makes up 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Paychex by 61.2% during the third quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 147,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,626,000 after purchasing an additional 56,159 shares in the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 10.2% during the third quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 7.1% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 0.4% during the third quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 21,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. bought a new position in Paychex during the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $125.85 on Thursday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.30 and a 1-year high of $125.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.90.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.34%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Citigroup dropped their price target on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Barclays raised their price target on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

