Golden Green Inc. Grows Stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Golden Green Inc. grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 330.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,721 shares during the period. Cassava Sciences makes up 1.6% of Golden Green Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Golden Green Inc. owned about 0.08% of Cassava Sciences worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $176,000. 27.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.60.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -85.58 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.98. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.70 and a twelve month high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.09). As a group, analysts predict that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Cassava Sciences Company Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

