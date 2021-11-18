Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Golden Green Inc.

Golden Green Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. Golden Green Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 26,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 36.6% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $341.99 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $396.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.94.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 47.99%.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $458.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.40.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.