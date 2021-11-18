Golden Green Inc. Purchases 3,098 Shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Golden Green Inc. increased its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Golden Green Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of G1 Therapeutics worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 14.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 192.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 200.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get G1 Therapeutics alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GTHX shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

GTHX opened at $13.58 on Thursday. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $37.07. The company has a current ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.30.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for G1 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G1 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.