Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. Purchases 352 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 350.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after acquiring an additional 39,517 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 28.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,546,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,245,000 after acquiring an additional 345,541 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 296,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,722,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,255,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,590,000 after acquiring an additional 205,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,100,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,475,000 after acquiring an additional 350,430 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.95 and a 52 week high of $72.08.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

