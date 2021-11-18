Sara Bay Financial Purchases 476 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sara Bay Financial lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 0.3% of Sara Bay Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $110.05 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $81.23 and a 1-year high of $111.27.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

