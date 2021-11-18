Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Lowers Stock Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,072 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Vulcan Materials makes up about 1.9% of Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $5,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 269.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 362 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VMC stock traded down $2.34 on Thursday, reaching $199.69. 1,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 800,596. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.43. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $134.53 and a 1-year high of $210.16.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is 30.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VMC shares. Stephens lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Argus upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.68.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total transaction of $6,218,815.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO J Thomas Hill sold 69,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.48, for a total transaction of $12,971,175.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

