Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE Sells 1,800 Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE lowered its stake in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 37.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Baxter International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Baxter International by 18.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Baxter International during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Baxter International by 42.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,737 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp boosted its position in Baxter International by 21.4% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 8,026 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BAX traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.61. The stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,782. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.59. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.12 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.94% and a net margin of 9.75%. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.86%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised Baxter International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baxter International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.42.

About Baxter International

Baxter International, Inc provides portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies; premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software and services.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.