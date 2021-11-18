Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $113,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNQI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 460,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 17,931 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $261,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $3,309,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $1,204,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.28. 165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,304. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $60.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.601 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

