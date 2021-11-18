Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Has $69,000 Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lowered its stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 34.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 11,106 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,225,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.20. 14,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,369. The stock has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.37 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $115.50 and a one year high of $171.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $154.17 and a 200-day moving average of $144.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.73.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,590 shares of company stock worth $7,936,032. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

