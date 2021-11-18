Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives $9.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.65.
A number of research firms recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company.
In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,340. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $322.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.69.
Smith Micro Software Company Profile
Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.
Further Reading: What are convertible shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Smith Micro Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith Micro Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.