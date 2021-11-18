Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Receives $9.65 Consensus PT from Analysts

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.65.

A number of research firms recently commented on SMSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,332,397.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 14.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 120,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,873 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 604,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 78,621 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,234 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 143.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,853 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 114,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Smith Micro Software by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 20,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.02. 1,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 502,340. Smith Micro Software has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.22. The company has a market cap of $322.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

