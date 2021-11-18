Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CATY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

CATY stock remained flat at $$44.30 during trading on Friday. 1,561 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 258,655. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.64. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12-month low of $28.03 and a 12-month high of $45.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

