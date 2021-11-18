Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,189 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $697,000. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $543,000.

VTV traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.44. 51,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,699,549. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $113.28 and a 52-week high of $145.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.48.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

